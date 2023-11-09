International Scout Event Evacuated Due to Tropical Storm

Thousands of scouts attending an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite following the approach of a tropical storm. The World Scout Jamboree, attended by more than 40,000 young people from 155 countries, has faced numerous challenges since its inception. Several countries, including the UK, had already withdrawn from the event due to high temperatures and poor sanitary conditions.

The UK Scouts chief executive, Matt Hyde, expressed his disappointment with the organizers, stating that the campsite had become a health risk. The British group, consisting of 4,500 people and the largest contingent present, was relocated to hotels in Seoul. However, this move will cost the UK Scout Association over £1m from its reserves, affecting planned activities for the next few years.

The US and Singapore have also withdrawn their teams, with the South Korean government agreeing with the World Organisation for Scout Movements and national delegations that it was no longer safe to proceed with the event at the campsite. As a result, from Tuesday onwards, approximately 36,000 individuals still at the campsite will be transported to safer areas.

The tropical storm approaching South Korea, known as Severe Tropical Storm Khanun, has already caused evacuations and power outages in Japan. Although it has weakened from its initial classification as a typhoon, it is still expected to bring high winds and torrential rain to the region.

The challenges faced by the World Scout Jamboree highlight the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves due to climate change. Rising sea surface temperatures also contribute to more intense storms and extreme rainfall. These factors have led to concerns about the safety and suitability of the campsite, prompting the evacuation.

While the organizers did make some improvements to the campsite, they were deemed insufficient by the UK Scouts. Despite the disappointment and financial impact, the UK contingent remains committed to providing an engaging program for their young people throughout the duration of the event. An independent review is being called for to assess the planning and preparations for the jamboree.

The World Scout Jamboree, considered the world’s largest youth camp, takes place every four years in a different country. The evacuation and relocation of scouts due to the approaching tropical storm serve as a reminder of the challenges and uncertainties faced when organizing large-scale international events.