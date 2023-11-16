New Article – The Toll of Russia’s Offensive in Ukraine

Reports of intercepted phone calls have shed light on the devastating losses suffered by Russian troops as they attempt to contain Ukraine’s summer offensive. The conversations, leaked by Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), reveal the grim fate of entire units in the face of relentless fighting.

In one call, a soldier discusses the tragedy that befell the “27th Brigade” in Svatove, near the besieged town of Kupyansk. He reveals that the entire brigade was “slaughtered,” emphasizing the magnitude of the loss. The soldier attributes the massacre to the unit’s lack of vigilance, claiming they were “way too relaxed” and had been consuming alcohol before their anticipated rotation.

The battleground in the Svatove area has been fiercely contested as Russian forces advance towards Kupyansk. This town holds immense strategic importance, serving as a major rail hub with multiple lines connecting it to Russia. Recapturing Kupyansk would not only reestablish the vital train link but also allow the Kremlin to exploit the propaganda value of reclaiming territory once liberated by Ukraine during last year’s counteroffensives.

While Ukrainian forces are currently managing to withstand the assaults on Kupyansk, Russia’s offensive aims to draw attention and resources away from Kyiv’s counteroffensive operations elsewhere. The intercepted call also highlights the disbanding of territorial defense regiments, with only the soldier’s regiment left and undergoing a merger.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ukraine’s summer offensive?

Ukraine’s summer offensive refers to its military operations aimed at pushing back against Russian forces and reclaiming territory.

Why is Kupyansk significant?

Kupyansk is a crucial town for Russia due to its status as a major rail hub. It provides a direct train link between Russia and strategic regions in Ukraine.

What are territorial defense regiments?

Territorial defense regiments are units comprised of local volunteers who aid in defending their respective regions or territories.

What is the purpose of the merger mentioned in the intercepted call?

The merger mentioned in the call signifies the consolidation of military units. In this case, it refers to the soldier’s regiment being combined with another.

