Relief as Environmental Disaster Averted: Deteriorating Yemeni Tanker Successfully Emptied

Amidst the tumultuous backdrop of Yemen’s ongoing civil war, a significant ecological crisis has been averted. The United Nations has announced that over a million barrels of oil from a deteriorating tanker, perilously moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen, have been successfully transferred. This operation, hailed as a monumental achievement, has saved the region from an impending environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

The dilapidated vessel, known as SOF Safer, had been a cause for concern for international organizations and rights groups for years. Its precarious state, lack of maintenance, and damaged pipes posed a constant threat of a devastating oil spill or explosion. Compounding the danger was the presence of seawater in the engine compartment. The situation was further exacerbated by the strategic location of the tanker, just 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away from Yemen’s vital Red Sea ports of Hodeida and Ras Issa, both under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Efforts to salvage the oil and remove the tanker were repeatedly blocked by the warring factions, each blaming the other for impeding progress. However, a UN-led initiative successfully accessed the ship and raised funds from international donors to facilitate the transfer. Since July 25, an international team has been working tirelessly to siphon the oil from the SOF Safer onto a replacement tanker, aptly named the MOST Yemen.

What made the urgency even more apparent was the fact that the Safer carried four times the amount of oil spilled during the infamous 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska. This incident stands as one of the world’s most catastrophic ecological disasters. Given the dire circumstances surrounding the deteriorating tanker, this successful transfer of such a massive quantity of oil marks a significant milestone.

While the operation has mitigated the immediate threat, there is still work to be done. Additional funding is required to transport the oil and facilitate the relocation of the SOF Safer. Currently, a small amount of oil remains inside the tanker’s hull, necessitating the installation of a secure mooring system for the replacement tanker in deep water. The United Nations estimates that less than 2% of the original oil cargo is still mixed with sediment, which will be promptly removed during the vessel’s final cleaning process.

Acknowledging the importance of this achievement, the United States has welcomed the successful operation and urged other countries to contribute to ensure the complete resolution of the crisis. The financial support of the international community and private sector is urgently needed, with a funding gap of $22 million remaining. The task at hand is not only to finish the job but also to address all remaining environmental threats.

The former cargo of the Safer, a Japanese-made vessel constructed in the 1970s, currently resides securely within a modern double-hulled tanker. The United Nations enlisted the expertise of maritime services company Boskalis, specifically their subsidiary SMIT Salvage, to carry out the oil removal process. Despite facing numerous challenges in the treacherous waters of the Red Sea, the salvaging team has succeeded in this vital mission.

As the conflict in Yemen continues to ravage the land and its people, the successful completion of this operation provides a glimmer of hope. It highlights the international community’s ability to come together and avert a potential environmental catastrophe, even in the midst of a protracted war. It serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing need for cooperation, funding, and swift action to protect our planet and its fragile ecosystems.

