Army Commandos Rescue Trapped Victims from Broken Cable Car in Pakistan’s Remote Region

In a dramatic and daring rescue operation, army commandos in Pakistan successfully saved eight individuals who were trapped in a broken cable car suspended hundreds of feet above a canyon. The incident occurred in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when one of the cables snapped while the passengers, including six children and two adults, were crossing a river canyon.

To carry out the rescue, the commandos utilized helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. However, as helicopters were unable to fly after sunset, the rescuers had to adapt their strategy. They resorted to a risky operation involving the use of the only intact cable to approach the stranded cable car with the chairlift. Footage from the rescue showed the tense moment when a child in a harness was safely brought to the ground, with the commandos expertly navigating the windy conditions.

The helicopter rescues presented a delicate challenge, as the generated wind could potentially weaken the remaining cables supporting the car. Despite the obstacles, the military pilots displayed exceptional skill and professionalism throughout the mission. Local cable experts also provided assistance, making the operation a collective effort.

This incident sheds light on the risks associated with poorly maintained cable cars in Pakistan’s mountainous regions, where villagers often rely on them for transportation. To address these safety concerns, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ordered thorough inspections of the country’s cable cars and chairlifts.

As the trapped children were reunited with their families, there was an outpouring of emotions, with many expressing relief and gratitude for the successful rescue. This challenging and unprecedented operation demonstrated the resilience and determination of the rescue teams involved. It serves as a reminder of the dedication and bravery displayed by those who put their lives on the line to save others in perilous situations.