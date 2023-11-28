Happy Ending: All Workers Rescued from Collapsed Tunnel in India

UTTARKASHI, India – After 17 long days, a miraculous rescue operation was successfully completed as all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India were brought to safety. The ordeal, which captivated the nation and faced numerous challenges, ended on a joyful note with the workers emerging dazed but smiling.

The collapse of the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, a town in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, occurred early in the morning on November 12 due to a landslide. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed in the incident. The workers, who were ending their shifts and looking forward to celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, were trapped about 200 meters from the entrance.

The rescue operation was hailed as one of the most significant efforts in recent years and involved the coordination of multiple agencies. Nitin Gadkari, the country’s minister of road transport and highways, expressed his immense relief and happiness over the successful rescue.

Throughout their time underground, the trapped workers were provided with light, food, water, and oxygen through pipes. A team of more than a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, monitored their health and ensured their well-being.

The moment of their rescue was marked by an outpouring of joy and celebration. Locals, relatives, and government officials erupted with excitement, setting off firecrackers and shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” (Long live Mother India). The workers were given a brief checkup by doctors, who confirmed that they emerged from the ordeal in good health.

The successful rescue mission not only highlights the resilience and determination of the rescue teams but also serves as a testament to the endurance and strength of the human spirit. It stands as a reminder of the unwavering resolve of individuals and communities in the face of adversity.

