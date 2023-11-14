Congress Faces Opposition Boycott Threat After Delhi Leader’s Controversial Statement on Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: The Congress party is currently facing a potential boycott from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following a controversial statement made by Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an attempt to prevent further damage, the Congress has entered into a state of damage control mode.

Lamba, who is a spokesperson for the party, announced that the Congress would be preparing to contest on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. However, her statement was immediately challenged by the AICC in-charge Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria, who clarified that Lamba was not an officially authorized spokesperson to discuss such important matters. He emphasized that there were no discussions about elections or alliances in the meeting, contradicting Lamba’s statement.

Babaria went on to describe Lamba as an “immature spokesperson” and accused the media of distorting her statement to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He urged the AAP to

understand that there may be attempts to provoke and not fall into that trap.

Following this controversy, the AAP threatened to boycott the next meeting of the INDIA alliance, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Congress’ stance on contesting all seats in Delhi. The AAP spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, stated that if the Congress had decided against an alliance in the capital, there would be no point in attending the next meeting.

It is important to note that Lamba clarified that no official decision had been made regarding the number of seats the Congress would contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

FAQ:

Q: What was the controversial statement made by Alka Lamba?

A: Alka Lamba, a Delhi Congress leader, stated that the Congress would prepare to contest on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Q: Did the party officially authorize Alka Lamba to make such a statement?

A: No, the AICC in-charge Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria clarified that Lamba was not an authorized spokesperson to discuss important matters.

Q: How did the Aam Aadmi Party respond to Alka Lamba’s statement?

A: The AAP threatened to boycott the next meeting of the INDIA alliance, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Congress’ stance on contesting all seats in Delhi.

Q: Why did the Congress accuse the media of distorting Alka Lamba’s statement?

A: The Congress claimed that the media distorted Lamba’s statement to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Q: Has the Congress made a final decision on the number of seats it will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections?

A: No, Alka Lamba clarified that no official decision has been made regarding the number of seats the Congress will contest.