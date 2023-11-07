The recent military operation led by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has resulted in a significant shift of power in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. As he raised the national flag in the capital city of Khankendi, previously known as Stepanakert, President Aliyev marked the return of the territory under Azerbaijan’s control.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh dates back to the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917 when both Azerbaijan and Armenia claimed rights to the region. Years of tension followed, leading to the First Karabakh War from 1988 to 1994, which resulted in thousands of casualties and millions of displaced people. Azerbaijan lost control of a significant portion of the territory, leaving Armenians in charge.

Decades later, in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated a military operation, known as the Second Karabakh War, to reclaim parts of Nagorno-Karabakh. With the support of Turkey, Azerbaijan swiftly broke through Armenian defenses and achieved a resounding victory after 44 days of conflict.

The recent military offensive ordered by President Aliyev in September this year concluded with the defeat of the ethnic Armenian fighters in the region. This marked a turning point in the power dynamics of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan regained control over key areas.

The return of the region to Azerbaijani control has prompted a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians, with most seeking refuge in Armenia. The situation has had a profound impact on the demographic makeup and stability of the area.

While the military operation resolved the immediate conflict, it is crucial for all parties involved to focus on long-term solutions that prioritize peace, stability, and the rights of those affected by the conflict. The international community plays a crucial role in facilitating negotiations and ensuring a sustainable resolution.

The raising of the national flag in Nagorno-Karabakh by President Aliyev symbolizes the changing dynamics in the region. Now, it remains essential for all stakeholders to work towards building a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.