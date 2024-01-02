Woman Found Guilty of Murder After Using Car as Weapon

A tragic incident unfolded in Rode Heath, Cheshire, when Alice Wood intentionally used her car as a weapon to kill her fiancé, Ryan Watson, following an argument at a party. Wood, a 23-year-old philosophy student, had denied the charges but was unanimously found guilty of murder by the jury at Chester Crown Court.

The prosecution explained that Wood had accused Watson of flirting with another woman at the party, leading to tension between the couple. They had been drinking alcohol and engaged in an argument over who would drive them home. Wood ultimately made the decision to drive and the pair left the party.

Witnesses reported hearing shouting, doors slamming, and a car engine revving as Watson walked around the vehicle. CCTV footage revealed that Wood reversed her car towards Watson, narrowly missing him. Seconds later, she drove towards him again, knocking him onto the car’s bonnet. Despite surviving this collision, Watson unfortunately met a tragic fate when Wood drove at him for a third time, dragging him for 158 meters underneath the car.

After the incident, Wood stopped and sought help, asking a nearby resident to call an ambulance, claiming that she had run over her boyfriend. However, the evidence presented during the trial clearly demonstrated that Wood had used her car intentionally as a weapon, refusing to take accountability for her actions.

The jury’s unanimous guilty verdict means that Wood will face a life sentence, with Judge Michael Leeming indicating that she may never be released from prison. While this outcome brings some measure of justice for Mr. Watson’s grieving family, they acknowledged that no sentence could ever be long enough to compensate for the loss of their beloved son.

This case highlights the devastating consequences that can result from the misuse of a vehicle as a weapon, as well as the importance of accountability for one’s actions. It serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with operating a motor vehicle and the potential dangers that can arise when emotions run high.

