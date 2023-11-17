New Leadership in Niger Accepts Mediation and Transition Plan

Military leaders who seized power in Niger have agreed to Algerian mediation and a six-month transition plan, according to a statement from the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This comes after more than two months of military rule following the removal of Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The Algerian government received a statement of acceptance of their mediation efforts through the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has assigned Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf to visit Niamey and initiate discussions with all parties involved in order to find a political solution to the crisis.

Algeria, which shares a border with Niger, had proposed a transition period lasting up to six months. The goal of this period would be to develop political arrangements that would have the acceptance of all parties in Niger, without excluding any of them. According to Algiers, the acceptance of their initiative enhances the likelihood of a political resolution to the crisis.

The mediation process is seen as a pathway to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, benefiting not only Niger but the entire region. Algerian President Tebboune had previously expressed his opposition to foreign military intervention in Niger.

(Sources: [AFP](https://www.afp.com/))