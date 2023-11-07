Tragic Incident at the Border: Algerian Coastguard Fires at Jetski, Leaving Two Dead

In a tragic incident at the border between Algeria and Morocco, the Algerian coastguard fired warning shots and eventually opened fire on a group of men on jetskis who had strayed into Algerian waters. The shooting resulted in the death of two individuals, identified as Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Mchiouer.

According to the survivor, Mohamed Kissi, the group of friends was approached by an Algerian government vessel after dark. Contradicting the Algerian defence ministry’s statement, Kissi denied hearing any warning shots and claimed that his brother Bilal was shot directly. Another member of their group, Smail Snabi, was detained by the Algerian authorities.

The incident has sparked outrage and legal action. Lawyers representing the families of the victims announced their intention to file a complaint, accusing the Algerian authorities of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, hijacking of a vessel, and failure to assist a person in danger.

The strained diplomatic relations between Algeria and Morocco, which resulted in the closure of the border since 1994 and the absence of diplomatic ties, have further complicated the situation. However, the lawyers emphasized that the political tensions between the two countries should not justify the commission of crimes or the impunity of those responsible.

The incident occurred in an area that witnesses intense activity by drug-smuggling gangs and organized crime, according to the Algerian defence ministry. They justified the firing of warning shots by the coastguard due to this prevailing situation. However, individuals involved in the incident dispute this claim, stating that they did not hear any warning shots before the fatal gunfire.

The Moroccan authorities have refrained from commenting on the case, citing its status as a judicial matter. The Moroccan prosecutor’s office confirmed that an investigation was underway regarding the “violent incident.”

The tragic death of Bilal Kissi, a French-Moroccan citizen, has prompted the French foreign ministry to express its condolences and engage with authorities in both Algeria and Morocco. Meanwhile, Morocco’s National Human Rights Council has condemned the killing and called for the release of Smail Snabi, who is currently held in detention.

The incident highlights the complexity and sensitivity of border disputes, especially in areas plagued by criminal activities. It serves as a somber reminder of the need for diplomacy, communication, and respect for human life even in times of diplomatic strain.