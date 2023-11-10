Algeria’s Strategic Dilemma: Balancing Non-Alignment and Economic Interests

Algeria finds itself at a crossroads, faced with a challenging dilemma regarding its position on a potential military intervention in Niger. In a recent TV interview, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made it clear that Algeria categorically rejects any external military action in Niger, as it views it as a direct threat to its own security. With a shared border of nearly a thousand kilometers, Algeria stands to be greatly affected by any intervention in Niger. While Algeria is committed to non-interference in its neighbors’ affairs, it recognizes that a resolution to the crisis cannot be achieved without its involvement.

Algeria’s foreign policy has long been rooted in non-alignment, keeping it at a distance from major players such as Russia and the United States. However, the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has complicated this policy. Algeria has become an important energy supplier to Western countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Canada. This new reality has made it challenging for Algeria to maintain its non-aligned course, given the strained relations between Russia and the West.

The dilemma for Algeria lies in the potential consequences of its decision. On one hand, supporting ECOWAS’s intervention in Niger could strain its relationship with Russia, which is a key supplier of weapons and a crucial military training partner. On the other hand, rejecting the intervention may damage its ties with Western countries. Algeria finds itself in a precarious position as it seeks to balance its economic interests with its regional and international relationships.

Additionally, Algeria’s stance on the Niger crisis raises concerns about the political culture in the Sahel region. With neighboring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso openly supporting the coup in Niger, the democratic development of the Sahel is at stake. EU nations, who have supported Niger as one of the few democratically governed countries in the region, will closely observe Algeria’s position. It is worth noting that Algeria itself has faced criticism for its deteriorating human rights situation.

Beyond the political challenges, Algeria is also grappling with security issues, including the rise of jihadism and organized crime. The Algerian army and security services are already under pressure from smugglers and jihadist groups. An intervention in Niger could further exacerbate the security situation in the Sahel, with unpredictable consequences.

Moreover, an intervention could have implications for the construction of the Nigeria-Niger-Algeria Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (NIGAL). This ambitious project aims to transport gas to Europe, but a deteriorating security situation would pose significant challenges to its realization. President Tebboune, who is already under domestic political pressure, is keen on improving Algeria’s economic situation. However, an intervention in Niger could hinder his objective, which may impact his chances in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

As Algeria navigates this complex dilemma, it must carefully consider the potential consequences of its decision. The situation in Niger could have far-reaching implications for Algeria’s security, regional dynamics, and economic interests. Finding a balance between non-alignment and economic considerations will be crucial for Algeria’s future stability and influence in the region.

Source: DW News – https://www.dw.com/en/algeria-faces-political-dilemma-over-niger-coup/a-64879001