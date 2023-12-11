Alexey Navalny, Russia’s Jailed Opposition Leader, Has Disappeared: Unveiling the Political Control Behind His Absence

Alexey Navalny, the prominent Russian opposition leader, has gone missing, leaving his allies and supporters deeply concerned. Navalny had been serving a prison sentence in a penal colony since last year, but according to his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, he is no longer located in the colony, and his current whereabouts are unknown. Efforts by Navalny’s lawyers to locate him in two different colonies have proved unsuccessful, raising questions about his sudden disappearance.

Navalny’s aides had anticipated his transfer to a more severe penal colony, considering he was recently given an additional 19-year sentence on top of the previous 11 years he was already serving. This decision came just as the campaign period for the next Russian presidential elections began, scheduled for March 17 of next year. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to run for another 6-year term shortly before Navalny went missing.

The timing of Navalny’s disappearance is seen as highly suspicious, leading to accusations of political manipulation and control. Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, asserted on social media that this was a deliberate move orchestrated by the Kremlin to suppress Navalny’s influence during the upcoming elections. Volkov believes that Putin, being fully aware of Navalny’s role as his main opponent, is determined to silence his voice. Consequently, Volkov calls on everyone to become Navalny’s voice in defiance of the Kremlin’s actions.

So far, there has been no official comment regarding Navalny’s whereabouts from the Kremlin or Russia’s prison authority. Putin’s decision to run for re-election comes as no surprise, given the widespread approval he enjoys among the Russian population. According to the independent pollster Levada Center, approximately 80% of the Russian people support Putin’s performance as president. However, this support is not without its critics, and even mild opposition has become risky because of the government’s crackdown on dissent.

Navalny, known for his outspoken criticism of Putin and the Russian government, was already serving a nine-year sentence for parole violations, fraud, and contempt of court. However, his sentence was further extended by 19 years in August, after he was convicted of promoting “extremism.” Navalny and many external observers argue that the charges against him are politically motivated, serving as retaliation for his vocal opposition to Putin and the Kremlin’s policies, both domestically and internationally. The United States has condemned the various verdicts against Navalny and has voiced its concerns over the lack of due process and fairness in his trials.

As Navalny’s disappearance continues to raise questions, his absence in the upcoming presidential elections leaves a void in the political landscape of Russia. The international community closely watches the situation, eagerly anticipating further developments and hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of justice and democracy.

