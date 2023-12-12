Alexey Navalny’s Trial Delayed as Contact with Opposition Leader Lost

The trial of Alexey Navalny was postponed following the inability of his team to establish contact with the Russian opposition leader, who is currently serving time in a penal colony located approximately 150 miles east of Moscow.

Concerns arose when Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, took to social media to express the team’s inability to communicate with him. It was believed that Navalny was being held at the IK-6 penal colony.

However, a prison employee claimed that Navalny had left the colony, raising uncertainty about his whereabouts. The director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, confirmed that the politician’s trial was further delayed as the judge redirected inquiries about his location to the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Navalny was previously convicted this year on charges of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities, and other crimes. He was already serving a sentence of 11-and-a-half years in a maximum security facility on separate fraud charges, all of which he denies.

Supporters of Navalny argue that his arrest and imprisonment are politically motivated, intended to suppress his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny’s legal team has made multiple attempts to gain access to the penal colonies where he was believed to be held, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

In response to concerns about Navalny’s disappearance, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, expressed objection to US intervention, stating that any such interference, including from the United States, is unacceptable and impossible. Peskov emphasized that the Kremlin lacks the capacity and willingness to monitor prisoners’ whereabouts.

Navalny’s disappearance came shortly after Putin’s announcement that he would run for president again in Russia’s upcoming elections in March 2024, potentially extending his power until at least 2030.

Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin’s side, posing a significant threat to his legitimacy. As an activist, he has organized anti-government protests and used his online platforms to expose alleged corruption within the Russian government and business circles.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, and was subsequently transferred to Germany for medical treatment. An investigation by CNN and Bellingcat implicated the Russian Security Service (FSB) in the poisoning, revealing a team of agents who had been trailing Navalny for several years.

Despite the evidence, Russia denies any involvement in Navalny’s poisoning. Putin has dismissed the accusations, stating that if the Russian security service had wanted to kill Navalny, they would have succeeded in doing so.

Navalny’s return to Russia in January 2021 resulted in his immediate imprisonment for violating the terms of his probation related to a 2013 fraud case, which he claims is politically motivated.

Even from prison, Navalny has continued to advocate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mobilizing public opposition to the war.

