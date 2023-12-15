Six Years Later: Missing British Boy Found in France

London – In a remarkable turn of events, a British boy who disappeared six years ago has been discovered in southwest France. Alex Batty, who was 11 years old at the time of his disappearance, was found walking along a roadside near Toulouse by a delivery driver. His reappearance has brought joy to his grandmother, who had been unsure if she would ever see him again.

Alex Batty, now 17 years old, was confirmed to be “safe and well” by British police. He was identified by his grandmother through a video call with French authorities. Batty, from Oldham in northern England, went missing during a family vacation to Spain in 2017. His mother and grandfather, who did not have parental custody, were with him at the time.

“We are relieved and overjoyed to receive the news from the French authorities that they believe Alex Batty has been found safe and well,” said Chris Sykes, an assistant chief constable of Greater Manchester Police. Batty’s grandmother, Susan Caruana, who is his legal guardian, expressed immense relief upon confirming his identity. She and other family members are now coming to terms with this good news.

Batty will remain in French custody for safety reasons before being returned to the United Kingdom in the coming days. Meanwhile, his mother and grandfather are wanted by the police in connection with his disappearance, but their whereabouts are unknown. The authorities will also be investigating his disappearance over the past six years.

The delivery driver, Fabien Accidini, played a crucial role in finding Batty. Accidini noticed the youth walking in the rain with a skateboard and a backpack along a road near the Pyrenees. After picking him up, Accidini learned that Batty claimed to have been kidnapped by his mother and grandfather while in Morocco. He had since lived in Spain and France for several years before eventually being found.

Batty expressed his desire for a normal life and to be reunited with his grandmother. He also revealed his aspiration to become an engineer. Despite the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead, Batty’s reappearance has given hope to his family.

The Toulouse public prosecutor, Samuel Vuelta Simon, confirmed that the teenager has been identified as the missing Alex Batty and will soon be returning to England.

