British Teen Found After Six Years Returns to the UK

After being missing for six years, British teenager Alex Batty has finally returned to the UK. The Greater Manchester Police announced that Alex, along with his mother and grandfather, disappeared in 2017 while on a holiday in Spain. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still unknown, and the police are yet to determine if there will be a criminal investigation.

Alex was discovered in France by a motorist in the French Pyrenees near Toulouse. He was found on a road in the foothills of the mountains. On Saturday night, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle of the GMP confirmed that Alex had been reunited with a family member and specially-trained officers before being flown back to the UK.

The details about what Alex had been doing during his time missing have not been disclosed, as formal statements have not been obtained from him. The progress of the case and the possibility of a criminal investigation will depend on the information shared by Alex himself. The police are working at his pace to gather all the necessary details.

In the past few years, Alex is believed to have been living a nomadic lifestyle with his mother and grandfather in spiritual communities. They traveled from place to place, residing in different areas and embracing alternative lifestyles. The remote Pyrenean valleys, where Alex was found, have become a magnet for people seeking unconventional ways of living.

According to the residents of La Bastide, a small hamlet in the Pyrenees, Alex had been staying at a guesthouse intermittently for the past two years. French officials have stated that he left the area when his mother expressed a desire to go to Finland.

Before being discovered, Alex had embarked on a four-day journey through the mountainous terrain of southern France. It was during this time that a delivery driver named Fabien Accidini encountered him and offered his assistance. Alex used Fabien’s phone and Facebook account to contact his grandmother, Susan Caruana. Susan expressed immense relief and happiness upon hearing that Alex was safe and well.

The family has requested privacy during this time to ensure that Alex’s return is as comforting as possible. They are grateful and overjoyed to be able to see him again after such a long time.

