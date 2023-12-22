Alex Batty, British Teen Reappears in France After 6 Years, Breaks Silence

A remarkable story unfolds as Alex Batty, a British teenager, emerges in France after being missing for six years. In a recent interview with a newspaper, Batty reveals his reason for returning to the UK and sheds light on the truth behind his disappearance.

Batty, now 17 years old, discloses that he made the decision to come back to Britain in pursuit of a better future. He admits to fabricating details about his escape to shield his mother and grandfather from the authorities. Previously, Batty had gone missing while in Spain with his mother and grandfather in October 2017, but he resurfaced last week in a mountainous region of southern France.

The teenager expresses his dissatisfaction with a nomadic lifestyle spent traveling through Europe with his mother and grandfather. He states, “Moving around. No friends, no social life. Working, working, work and not studying. That’s the life I imagined I would be leading if I were to stay with my mum.”

Batty was found in good health near Toulouse by a delivery driver. During the investigation, he revealed living in various locations for short periods, referring to these places as “spiritual communities.” He portrays his mother as someone he loves but considers inadequate in her role as a parent. According to Batty, his mother holds anti-establishment views and possesses a strong aversion to vaccinations, often proclaiming her displeasure with “becoming a slave to the system.”

An argument with his mother ultimately prompted Batty to leave. He clarifies that his grandfather is alive, despite previous reports from French investigators stating otherwise. Batty confesses to misleading the authorities about the duration of his wandering, acknowledging that he had only been walking for two days, not four, when he was found.

Accepting the reality that his mother and grandfather may face consequences, Batty discloses his motive for lying to protect them. “I’ve been lying to try and protect my mum and grandad but I realize that they’re probably gonna get caught anyway,” he confesses.

Looking ahead, Batty expresses his commitment to focus on his studies and catch up academically. With aspirations to work in the technology sector, he plans to immerse himself in learning and building a successful future.

