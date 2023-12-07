Alberto Fujimori’s Release: The Consequences of Controversial Decision

Alberto Fujimori, the former strongman leader of Peru, has been released from jail following a ruling by the country’s highest court granting him a humanitarian pardon. Despite a request from the regional Inter-American Court of Human Rights to delay his release, the court decided to free the 85-year-old, who had been serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and ordering massacres committed by an army death squad in the early 1990s.

Surrounded by supporters and journalists, Fujimori was greeted by his lawyer, as well as two of his children – Kenji and Keiko Fujimori. His supporters cheered and expressed their joy by waving banners, honking horns, and chanting “Fujimori Libertad” (Fujimori freedom). This event marks the latest chapter in a long legal saga that saw the constitutional court of Peru ruling to reinstate a previously granted humanitarian pardon in 2017, which was later overturned due to pressure from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

While his release is seen as a victory for Fujimori’s supporters, it has also sparked controversy and division in the country. Fujimori’s autocratic rule in the 1990s left a lasting impact on Peru. Supporters credit him with eliminating the Maoist Shining Path movement and stabilizing the economy after rampant hyperinflation. However, many others view him as an iron-fisted dictator who oversaw widespread human rights violations and rampant corruption during his time in power.

The decision to free Fujimori has drawn criticism from the United Nations’ human rights office, calling it “a concerning setback for accountability.” The international court has repeatedly stated that Fujimori should not be pardoned due to his conviction for human rights crimes.

As the release of Fujimori unfolded, debates continue to arise regarding the implications of this decision. Critics argue that it reflects a dismantling of democracy in Peru, with some drawing parallels between Peru and countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua, which have defied or withdrawn from the Inter-American system. Meanwhile, relatives of victims express their anguish and anger, feeling that their rights have been overshadowed by the release of a convicted criminal.

In light of this controversial decision, questions arise about the future of accountability and justice in Peru. The constitutional court’s ruling, despite the objections of the international court, raises concerns about the country’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law.

