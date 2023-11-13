A Looming Crisis: The Disintegration of Greenland’s Ice Shelves

Greenland’s ice sheet, a massive expanse of ice that covers the region, is facing a dire situation as its last remaining ice shelves rapidly deteriorate. Over the past four decades, these crucial floating shelves have lost a staggering one-third of their volume, potentially leading to a “dramatic” rise in sea levels.

Ice shelves play a vital role in regulating the flow of ice from glaciers into the ocean. In the case of Greenland, these glaciers hold enough ice to potentially raise sea levels by 2.1 meters (seven feet). The recent study published in Nature Communications reveals that these ice shelves have already lost more than 35% of their total volume since 1978, with three of them collapsing entirely.

The study highlights the vulnerability of these ice shelves to further retreat and potential collapse. As global warming continues to heat ocean waters due to increased fossil fuel pollution, the situation becomes even more critical. The authors of the study warn that if these natural barriers disintegrate, glaciers could dump even more ice into the oceans, exacerbating the already alarming rise in sea levels.

It is important to note that the melting of the ice shelves themselves does not directly contribute to sea level rise. Instead, they act as “dams,” regulating the flow of ice from the ice sheet into the ocean. If these barriers disappear, the glaciers will discharge more ice, leading to increased sea levels.

The findings of the study reveal an unexpected and significant increase in melting since the 2000s, directly linked to rising ocean temperatures in the area. Glaciers that were previously considered stable have started to discharge ice due to the weakening ice shelves, which are melting from below due to warming oceans.

One example is the Zachariae Isstrom glacier, which broke loose in 2003, nearly doubling the amount of ice it released into the ocean. This destabilization of Greenland’s northern glaciers has resulted in more ice loss than gain in the past two decades.

The consequences of the disintegration of Greenland’s ice shelves are far-reaching. The country’s ice sheet is a major contributor to the global rise in sea levels, accounting for approximately 17% of the observed increase between 2006 and 2018.

The lead author of the study, Romain Millan, emphasizes that the future of the poles and sea levels hinges on the decisions made by politicians to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated.

This alarming revelation comes as world leaders and climate negotiators gather for the latest United Nations summit (COP28), scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30. Record-breaking temperatures, escalating wildfires, and worsening natural disasters have heightened concerns about the fate of our planet.

Sources:

– [Nature Communications](https://www.nature.com/communications)