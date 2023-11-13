Israel Strikes Rafah Border Crossing: Concerns Rise for Gaza’s Civilians

In a series of air raids, Israel has targeted the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, causing alarm and raising concerns for the safety of Palestinian civilians. The latest attack marks the third strike on the crossing’s Palestinian side in the last 24 hours. Reports indicate that four missiles were fired at the crossing, causing damage and prompting its closure. The Sinai for Human Rights, a local Egyptian group, confirmed the attacks, revealing the severity of the situation.

The Rafah crossing is the only entry point not controlled by Israel and serves as the sole possible crossing point into Sinai for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. This crossing is of utmost importance to the people of Gaza as it provides the opportunity for travel and for the movement of goods. The rest of the land surrounding Gaza is tightly controlled by Israel, with a sea blockade enforced by Egypt and Israel.

The recent assaults on Gaza have not only raised concerns within the region but have also sparked international attention. Egypt, in particular, has urged Israel to prioritize the safety of civilians by providing them with safe passage instead of pushing them towards Sinai, a region ill-equipped to handle an influx of refugees. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has referred to the escalation in Gaza as “highly dangerous,” emphasizing the need for a negotiated solution to the violence.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with reports coming in about the number of casualties. Gaza’s health ministry has reported that at least 830 people, including women and children, have been killed, and over 4,250 have been wounded since the attacks began. Additionally, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “total blockade” of Gaza, further limiting humanitarian aid and essential supplies such as water, food, fuel, and electricity. This action raises concerns regarding potential war crimes under UN statutes.

The current situation has led to widespread criticism, with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese expressing concern about the intentions behind the attacks. The bombing of the Rafah crossing, she believes, suggests an intention to starve and harm innocent civilians within Gaza. Palestinians fear that they may face a “second Nakba” – a reference to the prominent displacement experienced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

As the assault on Gaza continues, there are growing concerns about the fate of Palestinian civilians who may find themselves caught in an enormous onslaught or face the threat of an Israeli ground invasion. The closure of the Rafah crossing further limits their ability to escape or seek refuge.

While the attacks on the Rafah border crossing have disrupted operations and caused significant damage, reports indicate that access for registered travelers and humanitarian efforts has been partially restored. Efforts to provide aid and support to those affected are ongoing, with international organizations closely monitoring the situation.

