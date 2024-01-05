In the ever-evolving landscape of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, attorney and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz has emerged as a prominent figure. Known for his fierce defense of civil liberties and his involvement in high-profile cases, Dershowitz has recently come under scrutiny for his alleged denial of Israeli war crimes.

The controversy surrounding Dershowitz stems from the South African government’s accusation of Israel committing war crimes in Gaza. Reports suggest that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants Dershowitz to represent Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Critics argue that Dershowitz’s defense of Israel goes beyond his commitment to the legal system and stems from a deep loyalty to the country. Dershowitz has been a vocal defender of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and has written extensively on the subject. However, in this particular case, many question the validity of his defense.

It is essential to examine the facts on the ground. Dershowitz claims that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) make extraordinary efforts to target only combatants. However, he fails to provide specific details about these efforts and disregards numerous statements from Israeli officials suggesting otherwise. For instance, at the start of the conflict, the IDF’s main spokesman openly stated that the focus was on “damage and not accuracy.”

Evidence also reveals troubling actions taken by Israel during the conflict. In a move reminiscent of ethnic cleansing, over a million people, including vulnerable individuals, were ordered to leave their homes and relocate within Gaza. Subsequently, Israel allegedly dropped indiscriminate bombs in the area where civilians had been directed to flee. This raises questions about Israel’s intentions and objectives in the conflict.

The death toll in Gaza speaks to the severity of the situation. An estimated 22,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with approximately 70% of them being women and children. The displacement of civilians and the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza have alarmed international organizations. The United Nations warns that half the population of Gaza is at risk of starvation, and the majority of residents already consume less than one meal a day.

The rhetoric from Israeli ministers further fuels concerns about Israel’s goals. Some high-ranking ministers have expressed the need to pressure Gazans into voluntary mass resettlement. This notion raises doubts about Israel’s aim to target Hamas militants precisely, as it appears they may be intentionally creating unbearable conditions to force relocation.

Dershowitz’s defense, as outlined in his article, focuses solely on questioning the accuracy of the civilian death toll in Gaza. By attempting to discredit the numbers provided by Gaza’s health ministry, which he labels as Hamas-controlled, he seeks to cast doubt on the credibility of the information. However, this selective approach fails to address the broader context and raises questions about the impartiality of his defense.

