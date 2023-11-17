Israeli Forces Conduct Operation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a targeted operation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Wednesday morning. The hospital, which is currently without fuel and considered inoperational, has been experiencing worsening conditions due to the ongoing conflict. Doctors have raised concerns about the dire situation faced by patients, staff, and displaced individuals seeking shelter there. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the operation was aimed at Hamas and took place in a specific area within the hospital.

Reports from journalist Khader Al-Za’anoun described heavy fighting at Al-Shifa Hospital, with explosions shaking the building and Israeli forces surrounding the area. Soldiers, tanks, and military vehicles were reportedly involved in the operation, preventing anyone from leaving the premises. The IDF stated that their soldiers were conducting search and interrogation operations inside the hospital.

Hamas’ government media office claimed that the hospital was under Israeli control, expressing concerns for the safety of medical personnel, patients, and the displaced. However, Israel has not commented on whether it has full control over Al-Shifa Hospital. Israeli officials said that during the raid, weapons were discovered at the hospital, an allegation dismissed by Hamas as false propaganda. Israeli radio also reported that there were no indications of hostages within the hospital.

Israel has accused Hamas of using the hospital complex for military purposes, which it claims violates the hospital’s protected status under international law. Hamas and hospital officials have denied these allegations. The United States government has declassified intelligence suggesting that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including Al-Shifa, as command centers and for military operations.

The raid on Al-Shifa Hospital has received international condemnation from human rights bodies and health organizations. The World Health Organization and Palestinian health officials have lost communication with staff inside the hospital. The United Nations’ Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, emphasized the need to prioritize the protection of civilians, patients, and medical personnel and stated that hospitals should not be turned into battlegrounds.

The situation in Gaza’s hospitals has led to increased pressure on the Israeli government, with severe shortages of fuel, food, and water exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The international community has called for the Israeli military to refrain from targeting hospitals and to ensure the safety of civilians. The IDF stated that they had warned Hamas for weeks about the military use of Al-Shifa Hospital and issued a 12-hour notice to stop all military activities within the premises.

FAQ:

1. What is the current situation at Al-Shifa Hospital?

– Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza is experiencing worsening conditions due to the ongoing conflict. It is currently without fuel and considered inoperational.

2. Why did Israeli forces conduct an operation at Al-Shifa Hospital?

– The operation was targeted at Hamas, which Israel claims has been using the hospital complex for military purposes.

3. What has been the international response to the raid?

– The raid has been condemned by human rights bodies and health organizations. The United Nations’ Emergency Relief Coordinator and various governments have expressed concerns about the protection of civilians and the need to prioritize their safety.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)