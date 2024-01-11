Al-Shabab Militants Conduct Deadly Attack on UN Helicopter

Somali officials have reported that members of the militant group al-Shabab caused the death of one person and the abduction of six others after a UN helicopter made an emergency landing in territory controlled by the group. The incident occurred due to technical issues, leading to the helicopter crash landing southeast of Dhusamareb, the capital of the central Somali state of Galmudug. The helicopter had experienced engine failure and landed near the village of Xindheere.

Of the nine individuals onboard, eight were foreign nationals and one was a Somali. Two passengers successfully escaped, while tragically, one person was shot dead as they attempted to flee. Reports of the abduction could not be independently verified, according to an internal UN memo.

The UN memo specifies that the individuals onboard were third-party contractors and not UN employees. As a precautionary measure, all UN flights in the area have been temporarily suspended.

Al-Shabab, a group with ties to al-Qaeda, has been engaged in conflict with the Somali government since 2006 with the objective of establishing an Islamic Shariah-based state. Although the government has made progress in pushing back the militants since the mid-2010s, al-Shabab still maintains control over territories in southern and central Somalia. The group perceives foreigners as supporters of the government in Mogadishu and targets civilians. As a result, Somalia is considered one of the most challenging locations for aid organizations to operate.

In recent months, the Somali government has stepped up efforts to eradicate al-Shabab, although it must now do so without the support of foreign troops as they withdraw from the country.

