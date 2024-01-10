Al-Shabab Seizes UN Helicopter in Central Somalia, Endangering Aid Workers

DEVELOPING STORY, Multiple individuals reportedly abducted by the armed group following the landing of a United Nations helicopter in the Galgaduud region.

In a concerning turn of events, a helicopter owned by the United Nations mission in Somalia was forcibly seized by al-Shabab upon its arrival in territory controlled by the militant organization.

As one of the extremist groups associated with al-Qaeda, al-Shabab has been responsible for inciting violence throughout the Horn of Africa for an extended period of time.

The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing near Gadoon village in the Galgaduud region due to a technical malfunction, revealed a confidential internal memo from the United Nations obtained by Al Jazeera. A UN official in Mogadishu subsequently confirmed the incident to Al Jazeera.

According to the memo, a total of nine individuals were onboard the aircraft, including military personnel and a contractor from a third-party organization. Regrettably, it is reported that six of the passengers were subsequently taken hostage by the armed group, while two managed to escape unharmed and another tragically lost their life in circumstances that are still unclear.

The memo stated, “All UN flights in the surrounding area are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Shortly after departing from Beledweyne city in central Somalia, the aircraft encountered a mechanical issue, as shared by Major Hassan Ali to the Reuters news agency. He recounted, “Two Somali men and several foreigners were on board. The helicopter was also carrying crucial medical supplies and intended to transport injured soldiers from the Galguduud region.”

As of now, the Somali government has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

FAQ:

Q: What is al-Shabab?

A: Al-Shabab is an extremist militant organization in Somalia that is linked to al-Qaeda. It has been responsible for numerous acts of violence and terrorism in the region.

Q: How many people were on board the UN helicopter?

A: There were a total of nine individuals on board the helicopter, including military personnel and a contractor from a third-party organization.

Q: What happened to the passengers?

A: Six passengers were taken captive by al-Shabab, two managed to escape unharmed, and one passenger sadly lost their life in unclear circumstances.

Q: Are there any immediate changes following the incident?

A: As stated in a UN memo, all UN flights in the vicinity of the incident have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Q: Has the Somali government responded to the incident?

A: As of now, there has been no official statement from the Somali government regarding the seizure of the UN helicopter.