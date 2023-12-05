In a display of remarkable defiance and determination, the armed wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Brigade, unleashed a barrage of rockets targeting Israel’s city of Beersheba. The group claims this act of retaliation is in response to the continuing atrocities committed against Palestinians.

The recent rocket barrage on Beersheba signals the resolve of Al Qassam Brigade to defend its people in the face of unparalleled aggression. This act is seen as a direct response to the rampant violence and massacres inflicted upon the Palestinian population.

In recent days, the Israeli military has launched airstrikes and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip, leading to the loss of countless innocent lives and the destruction of vital infrastructure. The Al Qassam Brigade firmly believes that it is their duty to protect Palestinian civilians by striking back at those responsible for these atrocities.

It is important to note that the rocket attacks are not unprovoked acts of aggression but rather desperate measures aimed at resisting the ongoing oppression and safeguarding the rights and lives of Palestinians. The constant bombardment of Gaza, combined with the forced evictions in East Jerusalem and the systemic repression faced by Palestinians, has created an atmosphere of despair and anguish.

In their steadfast commitment to resistance, Al Qassam Brigade aims to raise international awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle for freedom and justice. Through acts of self-defense, they seek to hold those accountable for the continuous violations of human rights in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who is Al Qassam Brigade?

A: Al Qassam Brigade is the armed wing of Hamas, a Palestinian political and military organization.

Q: What was the motive behind the rocket barrage on Beersheba?

A: The rocket barrage was carried out as a response to the ongoing violence and massacres committed against the Palestinian people.

Q: What does Al Qassam Brigade aim to achieve through these rocket attacks?

A: Al Qassam Brigade seeks to protect Palestinian civilians, raise international awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people, and hold those responsible for human rights violations accountable.

Q: Are the rocket attacks acts of unprovoked aggression?

A: No, the rocket attacks are perceived as acts of self-defense in the face of continuous oppression and violence against Palestinians.

Sources:

