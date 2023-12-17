Al Jazeera Refers Journalist’s Killing in Gaza to ICC

Al Jazeera Media Network has announced that it will be referring the killing of its cameraman, Samer Abudaqa, in Gaza to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Abudaqa was tragically killed in a drone attack while reporting on the bombing of a school in the southern Gaza Strip. The media network has instructed its legal team to urgently take the case, describing the incident as an “assassination.”

The network’s statement emphasized its condemnation of the crime and expressed sorrow over the loss of their colleague, who had dedicated 19 years to covering the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories. Al Jazeera Media Network also highlighted that the legal file submitted to the ICC will encompass not only the assassination of Abudaqa, but also other attacks on their crews operating in the region and instances of incitement against them.

Targeting journalists in conflicts is considered a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute. Al Jazeera Media Network is committed to seeking justice for its staff members and has formed a working group consisting of international legal experts to assemble a comprehensive file for the court’s prosecutor.

The Israeli attack that claimed the life of Abudaqa also injured Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who tragically lost his wife, son, daughter, and grandson in a previous bombing. Dahdouh was wounded in the same attack and received medical treatment for minor injuries. However, rescue teams faced challenges in reaching Abudaqa and others at the site due to the need for approval from Israeli forces to clear the debris obstructing access to the location. Tragically, by the time rescuers arrived, it was too late, and Abudaqa had already succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral for the 45-year-old journalist was held in southern Gaza, where mourners, including journalists, gathered to pay their respects. Al Jazeera continues to stress its commitment to delivering truthful reporting with professionalism and transparency, and it vows to carry on with its mission despite the loss.

This is not the first time Al Jazeera has sought the ICC’s intervention in investigating attacks on its journalists. The network had previously submitted a request for an investigation into the shooting of veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Despite providing evidence, including a six-month investigation, witness accounts, and video footage, progress on the case has been limited.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has taken a severe toll on press freedom, with the deadliest record of journalist casualties ever recorded. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for an independent investigation into the attack to ensure accountability for the perpetrators. It is crucial that international authorities take the necessary steps to address these attacks and uphold the safety and rights of journalists covering conflicts.

FAQ:

What is the International Criminal Court (ICC)? The International Criminal Court is an intergovernmental organization and international tribunal that is responsible for prosecuting individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. It is located in The Hague, Netherlands.

What is considered a war crime? War crimes refer to serious violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts. These can include attacks on civilians or non-military targets, torture, rape, and the use of child soldiers, among other actions that contravene the laws of war.

