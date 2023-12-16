New Investigations Opened in Response to Al Jazeera Journalist’s Death in Gaza

In a tragic incident that has rocked the journalism community, Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa was laid to rest on Saturday in southern Gaza. Abudaqa, a cameraman for Al Jazeera Arabic, lost his life in an Israeli drone attack while reporting at Farhana school in Khan Younis. Dozens of mourners, including journalists, gathered to pay their respects to the fallen reporter.

The funeral, held in the city of Khan Younis, was an emotional affair as Abudaqa’s family, friends, and colleagues bid him a tearful farewell. His colleague, Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who himself has tragically lost his wife, son, daughter, and grandson in a previous Israeli bombing, was also wounded in the attack.

Journalists in Gaza have been valiantly carrying a “human and noble message” for the world amidst the ongoing war, vowing to continue their work despite the Israeli attacks. Dahdouh, in his eulogy, expressed their unwavering commitment to professionalism and transparency.

The attack on Abudaqa and Dahdouh is not an isolated incident. Al Jazeera journalists have frequently been targeted while covering stories. Tarek Ayoub, a Palestinian journalist working for Al Jazeera, lost his life in 2003 during a US bombing of the network’s building in Baghdad. Others have been killed in conflict zones such as Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

The situation for journalists in Gaza is incredibly challenging, with little protection and increasing direct targeting by Israeli forces. These attacks aim to inflict pain and prevent journalists from continuing their important work of shining a light on the Israeli occupation’s crimes in the region.

Despite the dangers they face, journalists like Abudaqa and Dahdouh are determined to document and share the stories of the Palestinian people, their struggles, and the devastating impact of the ongoing war. Their commitment to journalism, even in the face of grave threats, is a testament to their bravery and dedication to truth.

The international community has called for accountability for Israel’s repeated targeting and killing of journalists. It is imperative that these incidents are thoroughly investigated, and those responsible are held accountable for their actions. Journalists play a vital role in providing the world with accurate and unbiased information, and their safety should be a top priority.

As we mourn the loss of Samer Abudaqa and honor his contributions as a journalist, we must also stand together in demanding justice and protection for journalists worldwide. Their voices must not be silenced, and their sacrifices must not be in vain.

