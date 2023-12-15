New Cameraman Tragedy in Gaza

In a tragic incident, a cameraman was killed and a correspondent injured during an Israeli drone strike in Gaza. The Al Jazeera team, led by Wael al-Dahdouh, was covering the bombing of the Farhana school in Khan Younis, where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.

Upon arriving at the scene, both al-Dahdouh and cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa were struck by a drone. Al-Dahdouh managed to escape the area amidst the ongoing bombardment, but Abu Daqqa, unfortunately, could not find a way to safety.

Despite attempts by ambulances to reach Abu Daqqa, the rubble blocking the route prevented paramedics from reaching him. Tragically, three civil defense workers lost their lives while trying to rescue the trapped journalist. Abu Daqqa bled for hours until his lifeless body was discovered by the rescue team.

Gaza’s journalists have been severely impacted by the ongoing war, with 56 journalists killed since the start of Israel’s assault on Hamas. Reporters Without Borders reports that 13 of these deaths occurred while journalists were on duty. Al Jazeera has accused Israel of deliberately targeting and killing their journalists and families, calling for international accountability.

Abu Daqqa’s death marks the first casualty among Al Jazeera journalists in this war. This tragic incident follows the loss of 14 of Dahdouh’s family members, including his wife, children, and grandson, during a previous Israeli strike. The toll on journalists in Gaza highlights the dangerous environment in which they operate.

The Al Jazeera team emphasized that they were clearly marked as press during their coverage of the school bombing, with visible markings on their car and safety gear. They have alleged that Israel has committed war crimes in targeting journalists. However, the Israeli military has not responded to these accusations.

This incident has also highlighted concerns about the limited freedom of the press in Gaza. The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem has called for a prompt investigation and explanation from the Israeli army. They claim to have repeatedly requested assistance from the military, but it took hours for first responders to gain access to Abu Daqqa.

Abu Daqqa was remembered by his colleagues as a veteran cameraman who always managed to smile, even in difficult circumstances. He had managed to get his family out of Gaza, believing there was a safer place for them elsewhere.

This tragic event sheds light on the challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones. Wael al-Dahdouh, who has experienced personal tragedy while reporting on the war, once said, “When a journalist becomes the news instead of reporting it…he becomes the image.” These words have unfortunately become a reality for him and his colleagues.

