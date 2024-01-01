Airstrikes Target Refugee Camps in Gaza Amidst Growing Humanitarian Crisis

In the midst of a worsening humanitarian crisis, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on two urban refugee camps in central Gaza. The Biden administration, despite international calls for a cease-fire, approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel, further fueling the conflict.

The demand for a permanent cease-fire by Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, clashes with Egypt’s proposal for a staged end to the war. Israel, determined to dismantle Hamas, is unlikely to accept these terms, and the United States continues to back Israel both diplomatically and with weapons supply.

The devastating war has resulted in over 21,600 Palestinian deaths, with an additional 165 fatalities reported within the past 24 hours. The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced, seeking refuge in designated safe areas that have also become targets of Israeli airstrikes. This has left Palestinians feeling a pervasive sense of insecurity and danger.

As Israeli forces advance further into Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter in the overcrowded city of Rafah. The city’s outskirts are now filled with makeshift camps, where displaced individuals live in dire conditions with limited access to water and food.

Urban refugee camps in Nuseirat and Bureij have been heavily targeted by recent airstrikes. The Israeli occupation’s strategy seems to involve forcing people to leave, but residents remain resilient, determined to stay and resist.

In a controversial move, the Biden administration approved a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel, following a similar decision earlier this month. These sales bypass Congress, citing the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs. Meanwhile, a proposed aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs remains stalled in Congress.

Conditions for delivering aid to Gaza have worsened, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for unhindered access. Aid officials report inadequate supplies due to border delays, ongoing fighting, airstrikes, disruptions in communication services, and a breakdown of law and order. The population of Gaza is heavily dependent on humanitarian aid, with approximately 25% of its residents suffering from starvation due to limited supplies.

The war has also resulted in the capture of more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages by militants, in addition to over 1,200 deaths. Israel is determined to secure the release of over 100 remaining hostages, further heightening tensions.

As the conflict continues, there is an urgent need for international intervention to address the worsening humanitarian crisis and bring about a lasting peaceful resolution.