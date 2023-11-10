New Wave of Violence Strikes Ethiopia’s Amhara Region, Causing Devastation

In a tragic turn of events, an airstrike ravaged an otherwise bustling town square in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, resulting in a devastating loss of life. Reports indicate that at least 26 individuals have perished as a result of the attack, with an additional 50 people sustaining injuries. The strike, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, targeted members of the Fano ethnic militia who had gathered at the town center. Regrettably, bystanders also became victims of this brutal assault.

The violence that has unfolded in Amhara is merely the latest incident in a long series of clashes between militia groups and the army. The Fano militia, having gained control over several towns in the region, raises concerns of a potential resurgence of warfare in northern Ethiopia. This comes only nine months after a ceasefire concluded the arduous two-year conflict in the neighboring Tigray region.

Throughout the turmoil, the government has been forced to respond with stringent measures. Tanks have rolled through major towns, government offices have been vandalized, and weapons have been stolen from police stations. Unfortunately, this has resulted in the loss of civilian lives. The precise number of casualties is as yet unknown, and the authorities have not offered any official statements regarding this matter.

While the government has declared that it has regained control of Amhara’s towns and promises the resumption of essential services, apprehension remains. It is suspected that the Fano militia may now resort to a guerrilla-style campaign, resulting in a protracted period of uncertainty and even greater violence.

It is crucial to highlight that the ongoing violence has significantly disrupted humanitarian operations in Amhara, warranting concern from international organizations like the World Health Organization and Save the Children. In response to the alarming escalation, the UK, US, and other nations have expressed their worries and called for a peaceful resolution.

The situation in Ethiopia’s Amhara region continues to be an immense source of concern and distress. As the country’s parliament prepares to vote on the state of emergency, the need for stability, peace, and justice is more critical than ever. It is our hope that Ethiopia can find a path forward that prioritizes the well-being and safety of its people, ultimately achieving lasting peace throughout the region.