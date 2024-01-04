Airstrike in Central Baghdad Escalates Regional Tensions

An unexpected airstrike on the logistical support headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad has resulted in the death of a prominent militia commander, according to militia officials. The strike occurred amidst soaring regional tensions influenced by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and concerns that the unrest could spread to neighboring countries. Simultaneously, Iraqi officials are actively urging for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from the nation.

The Popular Mobilization Force (PMF), a coalition of militias officially under the control of the Iraqi military, has confirmed the demise of one of its high-ranking members, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as “Abu Taqwa,” due to what they describe as “brutal American aggression.”

The identity of the party responsible for the airstrike remains uncertain. However, Iraqi military spokesman Yehia Rasool holds the International Coalition Forces accountable, as the attack targeted an Iraqi security body operating under the authority granted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The US military and embassy in Baghdad have yet to comment on the incident.

The US-led coalition’s primary objective is to combat the Islamic State militant group, which, despite losing its territorial control in 2017, continues to execute sporadic attacks in Iraq. The coalition has since shifted its focus from direct combat to an advisory and training role.

Although the PMF is officially subordinate to the Iraqi army, it operates independently in practice. Comprising mainly Iranian-backed Shiite militias, the PMF played a crucial role in combating the Sunni extremist group after it seized significant parts of Iraq in 2014.

The airstrike resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left five wounded, as reported by anonymous militia officials. These officials have disclosed that al-Saidi was driving into the garage of the al-Nujaba militia’s headquarters, a member of the PMF, when the attack occurred, claiming the lives of both al-Saidi and another militia official.

Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7th, an Iranian-supported group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out over 100 attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria. The group alleges that these actions are in retaliation for the US’s support of Israel against Hamas. Their aim is to compel the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq.

As a consequence of the recent strike, demands for a US departure are expected to intensify. Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who relies on support from Iran-linked political factions but also seeks to maintain amicable relations with the US, recently announced his government’s intention to terminate the presence of international coalition forces.

This attack takes place merely two days after a suspected Israeli drone strike killed Saleh Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, in the suburbs of Beirut. When questioned about possible Israeli involvement in the Baghdad strike, an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

