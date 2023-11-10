Major Airlines Cancel Flights to Israel Amid Security Concerns

As the security situation in Israel continues to deteriorate, major airlines worldwide have taken the decision to cancel flights to the country or issue travel warnings. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas has resulted in an increasing number of casualties, with hundreds of people losing their lives.

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, two prominent UK carriers, have both been affected by these developments. Virgin Atlantic has warned passengers of cancellations and delays to flights between Tel Aviv and London Heathrow, with a spokesperson emphasizing that customer safety remains their top priority. British Airways, on the other hand, has adjusted its flight schedule to depart for Tel Aviv in the mornings instead of the afternoons. This alteration is believed to be an effort to avoid overnight stays for crew members in Israel.

Meanwhile, three major US carriers, as well as Air France, Lufthansa, and Emirates, have suspended their services altogether to Israel. The impact of these cancellations and disruptions is significant, affecting not only the airlines but also travelers who had plans to visit Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In response to the escalating situation, the Foreign Office in the UK has advised against all non-essential travel to Israel and the region. Additionally, some carriers like Wizz Air and EasyJet have decided to cancel flights until further notice.

It is important for affected passengers to stay updated on the latest developments and communicate with their airlines and travel agents to discuss their options. Many airlines are offering flexible booking policies, allowing customers to change their travel dates without incurring additional charges.

As the situation evolves, it is crucial for both airlines and passengers to prioritize safety and security above all else. The decision to cancel flights and alter schedules is a necessary measure to ensure the well-being of both airline personnel and travelers amidst the ongoing conflict in Israel.