Airline Operations Affected as Violence Erupts in Israel

Airlines are facing disruptions in their operations as violence escalates in Israel. Palestinian militants have launched a surprise attack, firing numerous rockets from Gaza into Israeli towns during a Jewish holiday. As a result, airlines have been compelled to cancel and delay flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s major international hub situated near Tel Aviv.

The flight cancellations and delays have affected approximately 16% of the flights, causing inconvenience to passengers. In response to the unrest, United Airlines diverted an Israel-bound flight, United Airlines flight 954, to alternate airports. The flight, which departed from San Francisco International Airport, was forced to reroute over Greenland several hours into the journey, only to eventually return to its origin in San Francisco.

The safety of passengers and crews is a top priority for the airlines responding to these developments. To ensure the well-being of their customers, airlines are closely monitoring the situation and making necessary adjustments to their flight schedules.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have both decided to cancel Israel-bound flights departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City for Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, Lufthansa, a German airline, has announced a significant reduction in its flight program to and from Tel Aviv in light of the current security situation in Israel. Most flights have been canceled, except for one flight from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt. Lufthansa continues to prioritize the safety of its guests and crew members and remains in close contact with the authorities for updates on the situation.

Other airlines, including Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines, have also discontinued flights to and from Israel, as reported by Walla! News, a popular Israeli news outlet.

El Al, Israel’s national airline, has introduced flexible policies for its customers affected by the flight disruptions. Passengers have the option to suspend flights without incurring charges or cancel with a voucher to rebook their flights at a later date. El Al has set up an emergency hotline to assist customers in making necessary changes to their travel plans.

