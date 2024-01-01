Fatal Airstrikes in Eastern Syria Claim Lives of Iran-Backed Militants

Three airstrikes in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq have resulted in the deaths of six militants backed by Iran, according to Iraqi militia sources. The strikes took place in the Boukamal region, targeting strategic locations close to the border crossing. Interestingly, these airstrikes followed an attack on a US military base in the city of Irbil, carried out by the Islamic Resistance, a group comprising Iran-backed Iraqi militants.

While four of the militants killed were associated with Lebanon’s influential Hezbollah group, the remaining two were of Syrian origin. An activist collective known as Deir Ezzor 24, which provides news coverage of the area, reported that the airstrikes hit two militant posts as well as a recently stocked weapons warehouse containing rocket launchers and munitions. Additionally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-backed opposition war monitor, stated that the strikes targeted both a convoy of militants travelling from Iraq to Syria and a training location for a militia affiliated with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Tragically, the airstrikes claimed the lives of nine individuals in total. Among them were three Syrians, with the remaining six casualties belonging to different nationalities. The United States has not yet issued a statement regarding these airstrikes, although it had previously mentioned plans to target positions held by Iran-backed militia in response to the recent surge of attacks. President Joe Biden authorized strikes on Iraqi groups supported by Iran after three US troops were injured in a rocket attack.

This escalation of tensions has placed Baghdad in a precarious position. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq has sought to ease the strain between the militant groups that supported his rise to power and the US, where Iraq’s foreign reserves are held. The Boukamal region, situated in Deir el-Zour, Syria, near the Iraqi border, holds significant strategic importance for Iran-backed militants, having been recaptured from the extremist Islamic State group in 2019. In the past, coalition forces led by the US have conducted strikes on convoys in this region during periods of heightened tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Source: AP News