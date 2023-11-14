Air Quality Alert in Minnesota: Canadian Wildfire Smoke Plume Blows South

Minnesota is facing another air quality alert as a thick plume of Canadian wildfire smoke moves southward into the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued the alert, which will be in effect from midnight Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday. This new smoke incursion could result in the worst smoke event since 2021 for some areas of Minnesota.

The source region of this smoke is near Lake Winnipeg, which has been experiencing poor air quality with an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300. As the smoke moves along the front, the AQI levels may decrease, but it is still expected to have a significant impact on the general public.

The air quality alert has been posted to limit confusion, and further updates will be made once it expires. However, there is some uncertainty regarding the concentration of smoke in Minnesota, as previous smoke models have underestimated the actual smoke observed in Canada.

For now, the forecast for Thursday indicates that the northern half of Minnesota will be in the Red category (Unhealthy for All), while the rest of the state, excluding the southwest corner, will be in the Orange category (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Only the very southwestern part of Minnesota will have moderate air quality (Yellow category).

The affected areas include the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and various tribal nations.

The heavy ground-level smoke from the wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is expected to reach Minnesota on Thursday. The smoke will cover the entire state, starting from the border around midnight and reaching the Twin Cities by noon. By 3 p.m., southern Minnesota will also be impacted. The smoke will linger in the eastern half of the state on Friday, with high fine particle levels throughout the day. However, as winds become southerly in the afternoon, the smoke will disperse and retreat from Minnesota. By late Friday, air quality should improve below alert levels.

In northeast and east central Minnesota, fine particle levels are expected to reach the Red category, which is considered unhealthy for everyone. This includes areas such as the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and various tribal nations. Sensitive groups in these areas should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Everyone in these regions should also limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

In western and southern Minnesota, including areas such as Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and the Upper Sioux tribal nation, fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange category. This category is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and individuals in these areas should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

It is crucial for residents of Minnesota to stay updated on air quality alerts and take necessary precautions to protect their health during this smoke event.