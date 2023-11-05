Rising Air Pollution in South Asia: A Silent Killer of Life Expectancy

New research reveals the dire consequences of rising air pollution in South Asia, one of the most polluted regions in the world. According to a report published by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC), the deteriorating air quality in countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan is slashing life expectancy by more than five years per person.

Industrialization and population growth have played a significant role in exacerbating air pollution in South Asia. Particulate pollution levels have skyrocketed by over 50% since the beginning of the century, surpassing the threat posed by other major health hazards. This means that people in Bangladesh, the most polluted country globally, face an average loss of 6.8 years of life per person. In comparison, the figure is a mere 3.6 months in the United States.

India, which accounts for 59% of the world’s increase in pollution since 2013, is in danger of further reducing life expectancy in its most polluted regions. In New Delhi, the world’s most polluted mega-city, the average lifespan has already been shortened by over 10 years.

The report emphasizes the significant impact of reducing lung-damaging airborne particles, known as PM 2.5, to levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Achieving these guidelines could potentially add 2.3 years to the average life expectancy, resulting in a combined total of 17.8 billion life years globally.

The study also highlights the potential gains for residents of Pakistan and Nepal if the WHO guidelines were met. A person in Pakistan could gain 3.9 extra years of life, while in Nepal, life expectancy could increase by 4.6 years.

While some progress has been made in tackling pollution, such as in China where pollution levels have decreased by 42.3% between 2013 and 2021, this report emphasizes the need for governments to generate accessible air quality data. By bridging global inequalities in accessing tools to combat pollution, policymakers can take more effective action to protect the health and well-being of their citizens.

In conclusion, the rising air pollution crisis in South Asia poses a silent but severe threat to life expectancy. Urgent measures must be taken to address this issue and safeguard the health of millions of people in the region.