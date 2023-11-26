Air Force Cautions of Potential Aerial Attacks and Drone Operations in Multiple Regions

The Ukrainian Air Force has issued warnings regarding the possibility of air strikes and drone activities in several regions of Ukraine’s east. These alerts came in response to significant drone attacks that occurred the previous day.

Drone activity was detected either directly over or towards the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts. Additionally, reports indicated a potential threat of Russian air strikes targeting the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts.

Notably, Ukrainian air defenses successfully thwarted 74 out of 75 drones launched by Russia during the early hours of November 25. This incident marked the largest drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale war. Nearly 50 drones were downed in and around Ukraine’s capital, resulting in several injuries, including that of an 11-year-old child, along with property damage and power outages.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, deeming it a deliberate act of terror. He highlighted the timing of the strikes, which coincided with Holodomor Memorial Day. This day commemorates a man-made famine that occurred between 1932-33, designed to target the Ukrainian population.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns that Russia may escalate attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure as temperatures decline. It is anticipated that colder weather conditions may allow for increased military operations.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What regions in Ukraine are at risk of air strikes and drone activities?

A: The Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts, as well as the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts, are currently under alert.

Q: How many drones did Ukraine successfully intercept?

A: Ukrainian air defenses shot down 74 out of 75 drones launched by Russia.

Q: Were there any casualties or damages?

A: The drone attacks led to five injuries, including that of a child, along with property damage and power outages.

Q: What is Holodomor Memorial Day?

A: Holodomor Memorial Day is a commemoration of the man-made famine that occurred in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933, which primarily targeted the Ukrainian people.

Sources:

– [Kyiv Independent](https://kyivindependent.com/)