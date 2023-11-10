In a recent escalation of tensions, a Russian drone strike on September 15th targeted Ukrainian bombers in retaliation for an attack on a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol. The attack on Sevastopol’s Sevmorzavod Shipyard resulted in the destruction of a Russian landing craft and significant damage to a submarine. Contrary to earlier reports, the attack was not carried out using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, as previously claimed by Sky News.

Instead of relying on quotes, it is important to note that the Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, confirmed the Russian retaliation but did not provide further details on the drone strike. However, it is evident that tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated rapidly in recent months.

This recent incident comes after the successful destruction of 17 Shahed “kamikaze” drones launched against Khmelnytskyi Oblast by Ukrainian air defense on September 15th. Khmelnytskyi Oblast, home to the Starokostiantyniv Air Base, has been a frequent target for Russian forces. In a previous missile strike in July, Russian forces attempted to target the air base, but their attack was unsuccessful due to the implementation of effective defense protocols by the Ukrainian Air Force.

While the original article highlights the damage caused by the Russian retaliation and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, it is essential to view this event as part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression in the region. Russia’s repeated attempts to target Ukrainian military installations demonstrate their disregard for international norms and their determination to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty.

As tensions continue to escalate, it is crucial for the international community to closely monitor the situation and support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its territorial integrity.