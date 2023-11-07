Air Force Special Operations Command Reviewing Training Methods for New Era of Combat

The Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) is undertaking a comprehensive review of its training methods for airmen in anticipation of a new era in combat. Led by AFSOC Commander Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, this review aims to update the initial qualification and advanced training phases to better prepare airmen for their first operational units. As the Air Force adapts to a changing geopolitical landscape and shifts its focus towards competing with China, rather than counterterrorism efforts, it is crucial that airmen receive training that is relevant to future combat environments.

To achieve this goal, AFSOC plans to eliminate certain skills and courses that are deemed unnecessary or no longer applicable to future fights. One of the proposed changes is cutting the combat dive qualification course from the initial training pipeline for special tactics, combat control, and special reconnaissance officers. This course, which prepares airmen for underwater missions and other tasks, will be replaced by water confidence training at the pre-dive course. The aim is to ensure that the training aligns with the skills required for future combat scenarios.

Additionally, AFSOC is considering making combat diving a special qualification that airmen can earn later on in their careers if necessary. This would allow airmen to focus on other essential skills during their initial training and become combat divers at a later stage. However, the impact of removing the combat dive course from the pipeline on the selection process and grading criteria for special tactics training is still being analyzed.

This review is part of a larger effort within AFSOC to reassess the expertise required by its members and the organization of its units. The fitness test for candidates seeking to join special warfare has already been revised to be more challenging overall, while also focusing on events that are considered more valuable for future commandos.

As the Air Force looks ahead to its evolving role on the global stage, it is crucial to ensure that airmen receive training that is tailored to the combat environments of the future. By reviewing and updating training methods, AFSOC aims to enhance the effectiveness and readiness of its personnel for the challenges that lie ahead.