A devastating incident unfolded in Kyiv when a top aide to Ukraine’s army commander lost his life due to an explosive event that occurred as he returned home with a birthday present. The incident, which took place on Monday, has raised questions and prompted an investigation into the careless handling of ammunition.

According to Ukrainian national police, a 39-year-old Ukrainian serviceman tragically lost his life in a residential complex on the outskirts of the capital due to a grenade detonation. The explosion not only claimed his life but also left his 13-year-old son seriously injured. The police have launched an investigation in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any potential suspects.

The commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his reliable aide, Major Hennadiy Chastyakov. Zaluzhnyy highlighted Chastyakov’s unwavering dedication to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his commitment to fighting against Russian aggression since the beginning of the invasion.

The specifics of how and why the explosive device ended up in the birthday gift are yet to be determined. However, reports suggest that Chastyakov had brought home a bag containing a bottle of alcohol and unique glasses shaped like grenades, which were gifted to him. Tragically, an explosion occurred as he opened the package, resulting in his untimely death.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by those serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the importance of handling ammunition with the utmost care and caution. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of Major Hennadiy Chastyakov during this difficult time.

