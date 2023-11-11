In a shocking turn of events, Major Hennadii Chastiakov, the assistant to General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, met an untimely end on his birthday. Reports indicate that Chastiakov was killed by an explosive device cleverly disguised as a gift.

General Zaluzhnyi expressed his deep sorrow and described the devastating loss for the Ukrainian armed forces. Chastiakov had been a steadfast support to him and a dedicated soldier in the fight against Russian aggression.

According to credible sources, Chastiakov’s wife provided an account of the incident. The explosive device was concealed within a gift bag that Chastiakov had brought home. Inside the bag, alongside a bottle of alcohol, were souvenir grenade-shaped shot glasses. Tragically, the explosion occurred when Chastiakov opened the package.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding this horrific event. However, no further details have been disclosed at this time.

Update. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, revealed new information regarding the case. Preliminary investigations suggest that Major Hennadii Chastiakov inadvertently triggered the explosion by pulling the ring of a grenade presented to him.

Klymenko stated that these grenades were of a new Western type. Shockingly, the investigation revealed that there were five more unexploded grenades found in the apartment where the incident took place. Moreover, the police identified a colleague of Chastiakov who supplied the fatal gift. Further examination of the colleague’s office led to the seizure of two additional grenades.

As the investigation progresses, priority actions are being taken to shed light on this tragedy and bring those responsible to justice.

FAQ:

Q: What caused Major Hennadii Chastiakov’s death?

A: Major Chastiakov was killed by an explosive device disguised as a gift.

Q: Who is General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi?

A: General Zaluzhnyi is the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Q: What was the gift that caused the explosion?

A: The gift bag contained a bottle of alcohol and souvenir grenade-shaped shot glasses, inside of which the explosive device was hidden.

Q: Are there any suspects in this case?

A: The police have identified a colleague of Chastiakov who provided the fatal gift and are conducting further investigations.

Q: How many grenades were found at the scene?

A: Five unexploded grenades were discovered in the apartment where the incident occurred.

Q: What type of grenades were involved?

A: The grenades in question were of a new Western type, as stated by Minister Klymenko.

Sources:

– Ukrainska Pravda media outlet (www.ukrainska-pravda.ua)