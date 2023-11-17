Aid to Gaza Hindered as Communication Systems Collapse

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip is experiencing a dire situation as communication systems remain paralyzed for a second consecutive day due to a lack of fuel, rendering internet and phone networks useless. This disruption has led to a halt in cross-border deliveries of essential humanitarian supplies. The consequences are alarming, as aid agencies warn that people in Gaza may soon face starvation.

Israel has intensified its presence in Gaza City, with their troops searching Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, for a rumored Hamas command center. While evidence of this alleged command center has yet to be found, Israel has presented photos of weapons and a tunnel entrance they claim were discovered in the hospital compound. Both Hamas and Shifa staff deny the existence of such a command center.

The conflict, which has entered its sixth week, was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the capture of hundreds more. As a result of this ongoing war, Gaza is now receiving only a fraction of the food supplies it requires daily, leading to increasing rates of dehydration and malnutrition among the 2.3 million people residing in the territory.

Abeer Etefa, a Mideast regional spokeswoman for the United Nations’ World Food Program, has highlighted the immediate danger of starvation that the people of Gaza are facing. She emphasizes that without trucks entering Gaza and the absence of fuel to distribute food, the current hunger needs cannot be met. The food systems in Gaza are on the verge of collapse.

Furthermore, the breakdown of the communication network, crucial for coordinating aid deliveries, exacerbates the already dire situation. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that no aid deliveries can enter southern Gaza from Egypt due to the communication blackout.

The issue of fuel scarcity is also detrimental to Gaza’s critical infrastructure, as generators used for emergency communication systems, hospitals, and desalination plants all require fuel. Israel has prohibited fuel shipments to Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, only permitting a limited shipment to UNRWA earlier this week to deliver food after their fuel reserves ran dry.

The UNRWA spokeswoman, Juliette Touma, expresses the outrage of humanitarian agencies resorting to begging for fuel. The use of fuel, food, water, and humanitarian aid as weapons of war is a distressing reality of this conflict.

With all these challenges, Gaza’s population is left in a state of peril. It is imperative for the international community to come together and find a solution to ensure the well-being of the people of Gaza. Time is of the essence, as starvation looms and the devastation continues.

FAQs:

What is causing the halt in aid deliveries to Gaza? The communication systems in Gaza have ceased to function due to a lack of fuel, causing aid agencies to suspend cross-border deliveries of essential humanitarian supplies. Why is Gaza facing starvation? The ongoing conflict in Gaza has severely limited the amount of food supplies reaching the territory. With dwindling resources, dehydration and malnutrition rates are rapidly increasing among the 2.3 million people residing in Gaza. Why are fuel shipments not allowed into Gaza? Israel has prevented fuel shipments into Gaza since the beginning of the war, considering it a measure to cripple Hamas. However, this has resulted in critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and emergency communication systems, lacking the necessary fuel to function. What can be done to address the crisis in Gaza? An urgent international intervention is needed to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in Gaza. Immediate action is required to prevent the imminent threat of starvation and to provide essential aid and resources to the territory.

Sources:

– Associated Press (URL: apnews.com)

– United Nations’ World Food Program (URL: wfp.org)