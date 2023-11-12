New Developments in Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: Aid Shipments and Evacuations

As the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to unfold, new developments have emerged regarding the humanitarian situation and the ongoing conflict. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken steps to provide aid to the region, while also evacuating displaced individuals. These actions come in the aftermath of Azerbaijan reasserting control over the breakaway province and engaging in talks with Armenian separatist representatives on reintegrating the region.

Historically, Azerbaijan had imposed a road blockade on Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to severe shortages of food and fuel. However, this blockade has now been lifted, allowing for the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the region. The aid shipments are being facilitated through the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Russian peacekeepers were originally tasked with ensuring free movement along this route, but Azerbaijan had accused Armenia of using it for illicit weapons shipments. This accusation led to the blockade, which in turn exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia pressed for the reopening of the Lachin corridor, arguing that its closure denied basic supplies to the region’s population. On the other hand, Azerbaijan maintained that alternative routes, such as through Aghdam, could be used for the delivery of supplies. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities opposed this alternative, viewing it as a strategy for Azerbaijan to exert control over the region.

The conflict itself dates back to the early 1990s when Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by the Armenian military. Since then, the region has experienced sporadic clashes and tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In 2020, Azerbaijan engaged in a six-week war with Armenia, ultimately regaining control of the surrounding territory. A peace agreement brokered by Russia resulted in Russian peacekeepers being deployed to the region.

Recently, Azerbaijan initiated a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, targeting alleged Armenian military formations in the area. While a ceasefire was subsequently announced, the question of Nagorno-Karabakh’s final status remains unresolved. Talks between the two sides have begun in the Azeri city of Yevlakh, with negotiations focusing on the region’s future.

In the midst of these developments, ethnic Armenians who were forced to evacuate from Nagorno-Karabakh have been relocated by Russian peacekeepers. Several media outlets captured footage of these evacuees camping outside an airport near the Russian peacekeepers’ base. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has made assurances that it will uphold the rights and freedoms of Nagorno-Karabakh residents, including those of ethnic minorities.

Both Azerbaijan and Russia have also taken measures to provide aid to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan reported shipping over 60 tons of fuel to the region, while Russia sent more than 50 tons of food and other essential items. These humanitarian efforts aim to address the immediate needs of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

While tensions persist and differing narratives surround the conflict, international attention remains focused on the region. The recent emergency meeting held by the United Nations Security Council further underscores the need to address the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan asserted that Baku had launched an unprovoked and well-planned military attack on the province. In light of these differing perspectives, it is crucial that diplomatic efforts continue to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

