Aid Groups Sound Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza

As the Israeli offensive intensifies in Gaza, Palestinian civilians are on the brink of mass starvation, aid groups have warned. The United States’ recent veto of a U.N. cease-fire resolution has compounded the already dire situation by hindering the delivery of much-needed food and emergency supplies to Gaza.

Aid agencies, relief workers, and the United Nations have expressed deep concern for the well-being of the population, which is already grappling with heavy fighting, relentless Israeli bombardment, a collapsing health system, and frequent displacements. The demand for an immediate halt to hostilities, the release of hostages, and humanitarian access in Gaza that was put forward in the draft resolution was supported by a majority of the U.N. Security Council but was vetoed by the United States.

The London-based humanitarian organization Save the Children condemned the deliberate deprivation of the civilian population in Gaza, stating that families are going multiple days without access to food, shelter, water, and healthcare. The organization went on to say that such actions, using starvation as a method of warfare, have a devastating impact on children.

The deputy executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, Carl Skau, after visiting Gaza, described the situation as “massive,” with half of the population facing starvation. The escalation of the Israeli offensive in southern Gaza has pushed Palestinians towards the border with Egypt, leading to overcrowding in hospitals and shelters. The Gaza Health Ministry reported a staggering death toll of 17,700, with hundreds of fatalities occurring almost daily.

In response to the ongoing conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to engage in combat across various locations in the Gaza Strip. Evacuation orders have been issued to residents in several neighborhoods in north Gaza and Khan Younis due to heavy fighting, but these directives have been met with confusion and inadequate communication. As a result, many residents remain unaware of the risks they face.

The intensifying crisis in Gaza has not only escalated the violence but also caused an acute shortage of food. Prices have skyrocketed, making basic necessities like flour inaccessible for the majority. Humanitarian aid that does reach the area is frequently stolen and resold at exorbitant prices, exacerbating the suffering of the population.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the safety of patients and staff members at Al-Awda Hospital. Doctors Without Borders reported that the hospital, one of the few remaining medical facilities in northern Gaza, is under siege by Israeli troops. The organization shared the tragic news that a volunteer nurse and another individual were killed by a sniper outside the hospital.

The United States has justified its veto by arguing that a cease-fire would leave Hamas in power and pose a threat to Israeli security. However, its decision has faced widespread condemnation from human rights groups, relief organizations, and American partners in the Middle East. The Palestinian Authority, along with other regional leaders, has accused the United States of complicity in the humanitarian crisis and labeled its veto as a betrayal of international peace and security.

As the situation deteriorates, Gaza teeters on the edge of a catastrophic famine that could have far-reaching consequences. Immediate action is required to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the population and find a sustainable solution that ensures the well-being and safety of all individuals affected by the conflict.

