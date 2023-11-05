Armenia and Azerbaijan Seek Reconciliation After Ceasefire

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh have begun surrendering their weapons to Azerbaijan, marking a significant step towards peace after a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement ended Azerbaijan’s military offensive. The first convoy of humanitarian aid has also entered the region, providing much-needed supplies to the Armenian population. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transported nearly 70 tonnes of essential items, including wheat flour, salt, and sunflower oil, to Nagorno-Karabakh. Additionally, Russia delivered over 50 tonnes of food and other aid to the war-torn region.

The ceasefire, made possible with the presence of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, aims to integrate Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan while ensuring the safety and equal treatment of ethnic Armenians residing there. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, emphasized his country’s commitment to integrating ethnic Armenians as “equal citizens”, urging Armenia to seize the opportunity to establish good neighborly relations.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, supported the ceasefire and emphasized the need for trust-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He criticized Western attempts to mediate between the two countries, stating that such involvement was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concern for the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh and called on Azerbaijan to protect civilians and uphold human rights. A US congressional delegation visited Armenia and inspected the closed border to assess the situation. Senator Gary Peters urged international observers to be allowed into the region to verify the claims made by the Azerbaijani government.

The ceasefire and ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid present a crucial opportunity for reconciliation and the establishment of lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. The involvement of Russia, the United States, and other international actors highlights the significance of the conflict and the desire for a peaceful resolution. It is hoped that the recent developments will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region, ensuring the well-being of all its residents.