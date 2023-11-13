Humanitarian Aid Reaches Nagorno-Karabakh, Alleviating Growing Crisis

Relief efforts are underway to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the conflict-ridden region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Under a new pact with Azerbaijan, convoys carrying food and fuel have been dispatched to help alleviate the growing crisis faced by the civilian population in the breakaway region.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recently sent its first shipment of aid to Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan initiated its military offensive. The convoy, consisting of four trucks, crossed the Hakari Bridge, which served as a border crossing point. This humanitarian effort is crucial in mitigating the dire situation faced by the people affected by the conflict.

A spokesperson for the ICRC emphasized the organization’s commitment to providing assistance to the population in need. By maintaining a neutral intermediary role, the ICRC engages in dialogues with decision-makers to ensure that the aid meets the necessary requirements.

This recent delivery marks only the second time that civilian aid has reached Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia, as Azerbaijan had previously closed a checkpoint on the internationally recognized border. The closure was a consequence of a firefight between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops. The ICRC had warned that without access to the region, a humanitarian crisis would rapidly unfold, which has been further exacerbated by reports of mass displacements due to Azerbaijani forces taking control of territory within the ethnic Armenian-held enclave.

While the ICRC has been successful in transferring wounded individuals to hospitals within Nagorno-Karabakh, the planned evacuation of the injured to Armenia has not yet materialized.

In a significant development, the local leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh has been given the ultimatum to disband, surrender weapons, and either accept governance under Azerbaijan or leave the region. The fate of tens of thousands of people residing in the area remains uncertain.

Amid the crisis, a U.S. congressional delegation expressed deep concern and urged support for the civilians suffering due to the blockade imposed for months. Similarly, Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles hurried toward Nagorno-Karabakh, indicating ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy adviser emphasized his government’s commitment to meeting the needs of the Armenian residents and ensuring a safe reintegration process. A specialized government working group has been established to address the humanitarian, economic, and social aspects of incorporating Nagorno-Karabakh, along with its ethnic Armenian population, into Azerbaijan after three decades of self-declared independence.

While these humanitarian efforts provide some hope for peace and stability, concerns persist regarding the potential forced displacement of tens of thousands of trapped civilians. Local officials have raised alarming warnings of “ethnic cleansing.”

Laurence Broers, an expert on the conflict, believes that the crucial question now lies in whether these goodwill gestures between the parties involved can solidify into a more permanent and sustainable solution. Long-term access for humanitarian aid and focused attention on allowing those who wish to leave Nagorno-Karabakh must be prioritized to safeguard the region’s population.

