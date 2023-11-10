Compromised Aid Delivery Poses Dire Consequences for Gaza

Despite the eagerly anticipated arrival of humanitarian aid in Gaza, aid agencies are sounding the alarm that the assistance may be too little and too late for the desperate population. The original plan was for a small convoy of lorries to enter Gaza on Friday, carrying much-needed relief supplies under a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden. However, concerns arose over the conditions imposed by Israel, which demanded that further aid deliveries be contingent upon the non-involvement of Hamas.

These delays have undoubtedly resulted in the loss of Palestinian lives, as the territory has been under constant bombardment and blockade since the October Hamas attack. With a population of 2.3 million heavily reliant on humanitarian assistance even before the supplies of basic necessities were cut off, the planned initial convoy of 20 trucks is seen as an insufficient response.

Aid agencies and experts argue that Gaza requires sustained and substantial aid every day, far beyond the proposed 20-truck delivery. The emergencies director of the World Health Organization stressed the urgency of the situation, describing the initial convoy as merely a “drop in the ocean of need right now.”

Furthermore, the threat of a ground offensive by Israeli troops looms over the already dire situation. The potential cutoff of essential supplies through Gaza raises concerns about the fate of the injured, who desperately require medical attention, fuel, and other life-saving aid. Inadequate assistance could result in health disasters and starvation for patients with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and infants. The consequences could be catastrophic for the lives of countless individuals.

While the agreement to allow aid into Gaza is welcomed, it remains uncertain if the limited relief will adequately address the overwhelming needs of the population. The international community must come together to ensure that sustainable aid reaches Gaza promptly and in sufficient quantities. Failure to do so will only exacerbate an already devastating humanitarian crisis.