The Power of Artificial Intelligence in Imagining the Faces of Argentina’s Lost Children

In a society plagued by the consequences of a dark history, questions linger about the fate of children separated from their parents during Argentina’s military dictatorship. Now, a groundbreaking project is using the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to unveil what these missing individuals might look like today.

Spearheaded by Argentine publicist Santiago Barros, this innovative initiative harnesses the power of AI to generate images of the children who vanished during the dictatorship and envision their adult appearances. Barros shares these compelling images on an Instagram account called “iabuelas,” a word that combines “artificial intelligence” and “grandmothers” to honor the relentless efforts of the activist group, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, in their search for missing children.

Reflecting on the idea behind the project, Barros explains, “We have seen the photos of most of the disappeared, but we don’t have photos of their children, of those children who were stolen. It struck me that these people did not have a face.”

During the brutal regime’s reign between 1976 and 1983, countless babies were forcibly taken from political dissidents who were imprisoned, executed, or simply vanished. The kidnapped children were then raised by families affiliated with the dictatorship, as if they were their own.

To create these stirring images, Barros utilizes an app called Midjourney. He combines photographs of the missing fathers and mothers from the public archive of the Grandmothers’ website, allowing AI to generate realistic portrayals of what their offspring would look like as adults. The app presents four possibilities for each combination, two male and two female, from which Barros selects the most plausible representation for each gender.

It is important to note that the project does not aim to replace the diligent efforts of the Grandmothers in using DNA testing to identify the missing grandchildren. Rather, Barros hopes to ignite a sense of self-reflection among individuals over 46 years old who may harbor uncertainties about their origins and to remind society of the Grandmothers’ tireless four-decade-long quest to locate these children.

According to estimates from the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, approximately 500 children were forcibly separated from their parents during the dictatorship. They have successfully located 133 grandchildren through rigorous genetic analysis.

While the Grandmothers appreciate Barros’ initiative as a means to increase awareness about the stolen or kidnapped children, they emphasize that DNA testing remains the only infallible tool for reconnecting these individuals with their biological families. The National Genetic Data Bank, established in 1987 through the Grandmothers’ efforts, continues to perform this crucial function.

In addition to utilizing photographs from the Grandmothers’ archives, Barros incorporates photographic material provided by concerned individuals. Some observers have noticed a tendency towards standardization in the generated images, which raises questions about their accuracy. Yet, families searching for their lost kin have been stunned by the uncanny resemblance these images bear to their blood relatives.

Matías Ayastuy experienced this astonishment firsthand when he shared photographs of his missing parents with Barros. Ayastuy’s mother, Marta Bugnone, was abducted while pregnant in 1977. By merging her image with that of his father, Jorge Ayastuy, the AI algorithm produced impressive results. Ayastuy shared, “A lot of people see the masculine image as similar to me. But what generated something very, very strong for me was the feminine one. I found a very striking resemblance to a cousin of mine.”

Since the launch of Barros’ initiative, there have been no known instances of an adult identifying themselves as similar to one of the generated images and initiating a formal identification process.

It is essential to recognize that all the images of the disappeared parents and their presumed children are uploaded to the iabuelas Instagram account with an accompanying disclaimer. The note clarifies that the project is an “unofficial artistic project,” emphasizing the potential for inaccuracies in the results generated by AI.

Pedro Sandoval, who was identified as a grandson in 2006, initially embraced Barros’ initiative but later questioned its credibility due to its reliance on “standardized patterns” favoring individuals with European features. Sandoval’s mother, Liliana Fontana, and father, Pedro Sandoval, were among the 30,000 missing persons registered by humanitarian organizations.

Barros acknowledges the possibility of biases in the AI algorithm but highlights the reality that many of the missing individuals had European ancestry in a country significantly influenced by European immigration.

The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo echo caution and urge individuals to approach the AI campaign with skepticism. They do not want the project to create false hopes in those who find similarities with the generated images. Instead, they assert that people are more than mere reflections of their genetic makeup, underscoring the limitations of foreign applications calibrated to specific population genotypes.

As AI continues to evolve, this project serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact this technology can have on society, particularly in shining a light on the unresolved legacy of Argentina’s military dictatorship.

