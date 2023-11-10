Sleepy Town Shaken by Deepfake Images Scandal

A small town in southern Spain has been left reeling after it was discovered that AI-generated naked images of local girls were circulating on social media without their consent. The disturbing images were created using fully clothed photos of the girls, sourced from their own social media accounts, and processed by an application that generated explicit images of them. Over 20 girls, aged between 11 and 17, have come forward as victims of this deepfake scandal.

The impact on the girls involved has been varied, with some feeling too ashamed to leave their homes. María Blanco Rayo, the mother of a 14-year-old girl who was targeted, shared her daughter’s experience: “My daughter came out of school one day and told me there were topless photos of her circulating online. I asked if she had taken any nude photos herself, and she said no, that they were fake images created by this app. There are other girls in her class who have also been affected.”

Police have initiated an investigation into the case, and it has been reported that at least 11 local boys have been linked to either creating or circulating the images using messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. There are also allegations of an extortion attempt involving a fake image of one of the girls.

The scandal has shocked the tight-knit community of Almendralejo, a picturesque town known for its olive and wine production. Miriam Al Adib, a gynaecologist and mother of one of the victims, has used her social media platform to bring attention to the issue and spark a national debate.

While Spanish law does not explicitly cover the creation of sexual images involving adults, the generation of such material using minors can be classified as child pornography. Other charges, such as breaching privacy laws, may also be applicable. The suspects involved in this case range in age from 12 to 14.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, regardless of whether they are directly affected. Gema Lorenzo, a mother of a 16-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, expressed her worry: “Parents are very concerned. If you have a son, you worry he may have been involved. If you have a daughter, you’re even more worried because it’s an act of violence.”

This deepfake scandal serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by AI-generated content and the urgent need for stronger legislation to protect individuals from such malicious misuse of technology.