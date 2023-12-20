A Revolutionary Breakthrough: AI Unlocks Secrets to Longevity

In an astonishing breakthrough, researchers have developed a groundbreaking AI algorithm that can determine a person’s life expectancy with remarkable accuracy. This revolutionary AI death calculator, known as “life2vec,” analyzes select details of an individual’s life, such as income, profession, residence, and health history, to predict when they may pass away. While the concept may seem daunting, this cutting-edge technology offers valuable insights into the factors that influence human longevity.

Unlike its predecessor, ChatGPT, which assists individuals in career advancements and fashion choices, life2vec delves into the intricate web of one’s past experiences to forecast various life outcomes. Professor Sune Lehmann from the Technical University of Denmark, the lead author of the study “Using sequence of life-events to predict human lives,” explains that human lives share a resemblance to language. Just as words form sentences, events in our lives unfold in a sequential manner.

The algorithm’s accuracy was demonstrated through a comprehensive analysis of a diverse population of 6 million Danish individuals. Researchers examined the life trajectories of these individuals between 2008 and 2020, constructing a sequence-level representation of each person’s journey through time. By combining information about heart attacks, salary increases, and geographic relocations, the algorithm painted a vivid picture of how individual lives evolve.

The methodology employed by the researchers involved inputting detailed facts about each participant into the algorithm. The data was precisely categorized, with every piece of information assigned a unique digital token. For example, a forearm fracture was represented as S52, while working in a tobacco shop was encoded as IND4726. Income, on the other hand, was represented by a range of 100 different digital tokens. These tokens provided the AI with the necessary information to accurately predict death outcomes.

Remarkably, life2vec’s predictions aligned with actual data more than 78% of the time. The study revealed that certain factors, such as gender, mental health diagnoses, and occupation, played a significant role in determining life expectancy. It was found that being male and having a mental health diagnosis increased the likelihood of an earlier death. Conversely, earning a higher income and holding leadership positions were associated with a longer life.

It is important to note that participants in the study were not informed of their death predictions, as the researchers deemed it would be highly irresponsible to do so. Their primary objective is to utilize the algorithm’s insights to identify the factors that contribute to a longer lifespan. Moreover, the researchers are committed to protecting the privacy of those involved in the study while sharing their results with the scientific community.

As the excitement surrounding life2vec builds, Professor Lehmann emphasizes that the algorithm will not be utilized for making individual judgments once it becomes available to the public. Instead, its potential lies in uncovering the secrets to a longer life. While further exploration is needed, this AI innovation offers a wealth of possibilities for improving human well-being and understanding the complex nature of longevity.

