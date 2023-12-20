UK Supreme Court Rules AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor in Patent Applications

The UK Supreme Court has recently delivered a judgment upholding previous decisions to deny the recognition of an artificial intelligence (AI) as an inventor in patent applications. Dr Stephen Thaler, a technologist, had sought to name his AI system, known as Dabus, as the inventor of a food container and a flashing light beacon. However, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) rejected the application, stating that only a human could be named as an inventor. This decision was subsequently supported by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court judges, in a unanimous decision, concluded that an inventor must be a person and that an AI cannot fulfill this role. The judgment did not address the question of whether Dabus actually invented the food container and light beacon. Dr Thaler, who views Dabus as a conscious and sentient form of machine intelligence, expressed disappointment with the ruling, highlighting the ongoing debate between human and machine intelligence.

The IPO welcomed the judgment, noting that it clarified the current legal position. However, it also stated that the government would continue to review the law in this area to ensure that the UK patent system supports AI innovation and use.

In terms of ownership, Dr Thaler argued that he should be entitled to patents for Dabus’ inventions as the AI’s owner. However, this argument was rejected. The decision, had it been different, could have had implications for companies using AI software to innovate, as they may not have been considered the owners of the patents.

The judgment raises interesting policy questions about how laws may need to change as AI technology advances. Similar debates can be seen in other areas of intellectual property, such as copyright in AI-generated works. Questions arise as to whether the programmer or the user should be considered the creator, or if the machine itself can be regarded as the creator.

Professor Ryan Abbott, who represented Dr Thaler, argued that AI should be seen as a highly sophisticated tool that aids human inventors. He suggested that this decision redefines the meaning of an “inventor” under UK patent law, emphasizing that one does not necessarily have to make the creative leap behind the invention. As a result, companies using AI to develop products will have to attribute the role of inventor to themselves or their employees, even if their involvement consists of little more than switching on a computer.

Legal experts anticipate growing pressure to make changes to existing laws as AI technologies continue to autonomously generate novel ideas. The IPO acknowledges the legitimate questions surrounding how the patent system should handle AI creations and recognizes the need for further discussion in this area.

While the UK government published its response to a consultation on AI and intellectual property in June 2022, it concluded that there should be no immediate legal changes to UK patent law. Any future changes would likely require international collaboration. The Supreme Court’s decision does not alter this conclusion.

